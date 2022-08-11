ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East LA Meets Napa 2022 Was a Night to Remember

Delectable scents emanated from gourmet dishes offered by 15 top Latino-owned Los Angeles-area restaurants while wine from 15 acclaimed Napa Valley vintners flowed. Joined with live music from LA’s own Ozomatli, the return of East LA Meets Napa made for a summer evening to remember. Hundreds of patrons visited...
