Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Texas education commissioner talks teacher shortage, district scores and vouchers in visit to Garland
ROWLETT, Texas — Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, the man overseeing public education in the state, visited Garland ISD on Monday as accountability scores for schools and districts were released. Morath, a Garland ISD alum, came to James Back Elementary School to celebrate its rise from a B-rated...
WFAA
New Dallas, DeSoto and Richardson superintendents lay out priorities for the new school year
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As students head back to school across North Texas, a handful of the districts are under new leadership. Last school year, 10 North Texas superintendents announced plans to leave their positions. Most of those districts have already selected superintendents who will lead them into the 2022-2023 school year.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
DeSoto ISD gets B STAAR rating
DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency. This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.
WFAA
Farmers Branch students receive free school supplies to kick off new school year
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — School may have started at Farmers Branch Elementary School last week, but students were given the tools they needed to ensure a successful school year as the second week of the academic calendar got under way. On Monday, the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the TEXAS...
'We care': Community groups gather to greet South Oak Cliff HS students on first day of school
DALLAS — Excitement was on many students' faces as they waited outside South Oak Cliff High School Monday morning. Many students shared hugs and greetings as they prepared to enter the building for a new school year. A large group of supporters looked on. The community members showed up...
'We're trying to get creative': How inflation and supply chain woes are impacting Texas school lunches
DENTON, Texas — Inflation, supply chain and labor shortages are impacting school lunches at Denton ISD. "Its probably something nationwide, not just Texas, or North Texas," said Liz Raftery, director of child nutrition for Denton ISD. Raftery told WFAA food distributors and manufacturers are feeling the pinch. "The increased...
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
Parents making adjustments to survive high cost of back-to-school shopping, National Retail Federation says
FORT WORTH, Texas — With the first day of school just hours away at Fort Worth ISD, parents rushed to finish last-minute back-to-school shopping on Sunday evening. As families grapple with record-high inflation, buying school supplies for the new school year is painful. Kysha Hall, a Fort Worth resident,...
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
Fort Worth ISD outlines security updates for new school year
FORT WORTH, Texas — Safety and security. It's two things that have been on the minds of parents, students, teachers and more as summer break comes to an end. Within the nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school districts throughout North Texas have been working to improve security measures to ease any anxiety heading into the new school year.
Richardson ISD teachers on need for updated cellphone-free policy: 'The phones never really go away'
RICHARDSON, Texas — On Thursday evening, the Richardson ISD board voted to update its outdated cellphone-free policy that was originally written in 2012. At the same time, the district pressed the back button on other proposed districtwide plans. Every district across the country is having to deal with the distraction that is cellphone use in the classroom.
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Richardson ISD backs off on 'locking pouches' for student cell phones during school day
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson Independent School District is pumping the brakes on proposed 'locking cell phone pouches' for students to utilize throughout the day during the upcoming school year -- at least districtwide at secondary schools. Superintendent Tabitha Branum originally wanted school board members to vote on implementing...
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
WFAA
With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?
DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
DFW Airport composting program has kept 100 tons of waste out of local landfills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Every passenger at DFW Airport generates, on average, one pound of trash. The airport calculated its terminals have annually added about 32,000 tons of solid waste to North Texas landfills. About a quarter of that waste used to be organic -- things like food scraps...
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD 'move in different directions' over construction of performing arts facility
FRISCO, Texas — After much discussion about bringing a performing arts center to the city of Frisco, the prospective partnership between the city, Frisco ISD and Hall Park is no more. The city said on Thursday the groups were moving "in different directions in their pursuit to develop two...
WFAA
