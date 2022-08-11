ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WLOX

Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Several agencies are investigating 15 bricks of cocaine found across the city of Biloxi. Over the weekend several people reported finding suspicious packages in Biloxi, including at Deer Island and Schooner Pier. Biloxi Police Capt. Tommy Goldsworthy said around eight packages were found by volunteers during a beach cleanup.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime#County Court
WPMI

Police: Man shot at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wxxv25.com

Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday

Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
BILOXI, MS
myarklamiss.com

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance....
LONG BEACH, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Wagner Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that it says left a victim suffering a life-threatening injury. It was just before 1 a.m. when officers responded to DP Two Stop at 2166 Wagner St. after receiving a report of one person having been shot, police said. Officers found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy