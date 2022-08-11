MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO