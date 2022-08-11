Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
WLOX
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
WLOX
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Several agencies are investigating 15 bricks of cocaine found across the city of Biloxi. Over the weekend several people reported finding suspicious packages in Biloxi, including at Deer Island and Schooner Pier. Biloxi Police Capt. Tommy Goldsworthy said around eight packages were found by volunteers during a beach cleanup.
WALA-TV FOX10
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable shock gloves to help with inmate compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With around 1,500 inmates in Metro Jail it’s common for things to get unruly. “We have assaults on a daily basis, said Warden Trey Oliver. “We have fights between inmates on almost a daily basis.”. Which is why over a year ago Sheriff Sam...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
WLOX
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Police: Man shot at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
wxxv25.com
11-and-a-half bricks of cocaine recovered after washing up on beach in Biloxi
Keesler Air Force Base has a group of volunteers who clean up periodically along the beach. While they were cleaning on Saturday, they found more than just trash. The volunteers were cleaning up around the beach near White Avenue and came across several bricks, which were actual kilos of cocaine.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
myarklamiss.com
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance....
WALA-TV FOX10
Wagner Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that it says left a victim suffering a life-threatening injury. It was just before 1 a.m. when officers responded to DP Two Stop at 2166 Wagner St. after receiving a report of one person having been shot, police said. Officers found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Victim found with life-threatening gunshot wound outside Mobile convenience store: Police
A gunshot victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were found wounded outside a convenience store in Mobile early Sunday morning, police said Monday. Officers responded to 2166 Wagner Street -- the address for the DP Two Stop convenience store -- around 12:56 a.m. Sunday, said police...
wtvy.com
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
Mississippi Press
Charges downgraded against one suspect, with 74-year-old man now charged with Pascagoula murder
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After initially charging a convicted felon with capital murder in the death of Claude Bivins, Pascagoula police now say Harvey Williams Jr. is charged with first degree murder, while the initial suspect, Kevin Wayne Sherrod, has had his charge downgraded to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Comments / 2