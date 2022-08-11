ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin prison guard says she was forced out for reporting abuse

Tess Korth worked as a federal correctional officer at Dublin's prison for 25 years, in which she reported the abuse of women. Then, she got a letter telling her she was re-assigned to a male facility in Oregon. She left. And now, she's telling her side of the story.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police town hall over Mission District shooting

San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Man not injured after 4 San Francisco police officers fire guns at him: video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators

SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm

The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Petaluma man allegedly enters home and touches woman while she slept, police said

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are searching for a man who reportedly entered a woman's home and touched her leg while she was sleeping early Friday morning. Officers received a 911 call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who claimed that an unknown man came into her home in the 700 block of B street, lifted the bed covers off, and touched her leg, police said.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy