Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison guard says she was forced out for reporting abuse
Tess Korth worked as a federal correctional officer at Dublin's prison for 25 years, in which she reported the abuse of women. Then, she got a letter telling her she was re-assigned to a male facility in Oregon. She left. And now, she's telling her side of the story.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
KTVU FOX 2
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
SF police announce arrests of 18-year-old, juveniles in brutal beating of 70-year-old woman
San Francisco's police chief said the ages of three of the four suspects --11, 13 and 14 -- were "shocking."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police town hall over Mission District shooting
San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara deputies arrest man with 5 catalytic converters, replica gun
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters. They say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night following a brief freeway pursuit in Cupertino. Deputies say they found five catalytic converters inside the man's car, along with a replica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Man not injured after 4 San Francisco police officers fire guns at him: video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
Wyoming car crash leads to massive meth bust at California warehouse
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A California warehouse believed by investigators to house an active methamphetamine conversion site was raided earlier this month after a single-vehicle accident 1,100 miles away pointed them in the right direction. According to court documents, the Aug. 3 raid on the Santa Clara warehouse by...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Navy Week comes to San Jose for the 1st time in the celebration's history
More than 75 members of the Navy are in San Jose this week, engaging the community during events across the city. The group kicked off the week packing for food for families at a South Bay food bank and playing free, live music at a popular shopping area in San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Southwest flight bound for Hawaii forced to return to Oakland after a "mechanical issue”
A Southwest Airlines flight departing Oakland International Airport bound for Hawaii returned to Oakland a few hours after takeoff on Monday. According to FlightAware, flight 1281 departed at 9:30 a.m. and landed again at approximately 12:45 p.m. The airline says the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" that required review. Southwest...
KTVU FOX 2
Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators
SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Livermore police arrest DUI driver with 3 pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM
(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license. The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon […]
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm
The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man allegedly enters home and touches woman while she slept, police said
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are searching for a man who reportedly entered a woman's home and touched her leg while she was sleeping early Friday morning. Officers received a 911 call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who claimed that an unknown man came into her home in the 700 block of B street, lifted the bed covers off, and touched her leg, police said.
Comments / 0