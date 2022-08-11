Read full article on original website
Dude from Dallas
4d ago
I haven’t been committing any crimes this summer because it’s been too hot. Even at night, it would be 95 with heat index of 105. Heat index over 100, count me out. Too hot to commit crimes. Some of my boys still doing crimes, kudos to them holding it down while some of us are afraid of heat strokes. If I were to guess, some of us criminals are just gonna take it easy until we get around a good 90 degrees. Great. See you guys out there and be safe.
