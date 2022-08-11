Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in KentuckyThe Planking TravelerWilliamstown, KY
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-275 near Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking a lane along eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to regular traffic. A disabled vehicle is causing delays along the interstate in Erlanger, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays for motorists along I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at I-275 in Montgomery has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash in Montgomery is blocking lanes and causing delays along Interstate 71, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
ODOT: I-75 entrance ramp closed due to a crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash that closed the entrance ramp to northbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. The ramp is now open to regular traffic. A crash has closed an entrance ramp to the interstate in Camp Washington, Monday morning. The entrance ramp to northbound I-75 at...
WLWT 5
A crash on I-75 is blocking one lane, causing delays in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — The right lane on southbound I-75 is blocked due to a crash in Hartwell, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange at 5:55 p.m. Delays are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is causing delays along the interstate near Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right lane along southbound I-75 at I-275 is blocked due to a crash, according to police. Slow traffic is backed...
WLWT 5
Chemical mixing accident at Kentucky Toyota plant prompts evacuation
Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 in downtown Cincinnati, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The two left lanes along northbound I-71 at Exit 1 toward U.S. 50 are blocked due to a crash, according...
WLWT 5
Employee injured after car crashes into Western Hills Walmart
CINCINNATI — One person was injured after a car crashed into a Walmart in Western Hills overnight Monday. It happened shortly after the store closed around 11:20 p.m. Police say the car avoided the exterior barricades and ran into the store, eventually being stopped by cases of water bottles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle accident on Colerain Ave.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Cincinnati. The accident occurred on 4415 Colerain Avenue. At this time, we don't know the extent of the driver's injuries. This is a developing story.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
WLWT 5
City of Lawrenceburg to pay residents’ utilities for month of September
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The City of Lawrenceburg announced all residents are eligible to have their September utility bill forgiven. According to the notice, the city will be using the Utility Assistance Program funds received from the American Rescue Plan. Under the assistance program, Lawrenceburg will cover one month of...
WRBI Radio
Two injured in ATV crash at Ripley County campground
Ripley County, IN — Two people were hospitalized following an ATV accident at Wheelock Campground on Saturday. The extent and type of injuries were not disclosed. Several agencies responded, including the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Versailles Fire Rescue, and Ripley County EMS. Versailles firefighters had a busy couple...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
Fox 19
2 teens face multiple charges after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in NKY
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges after Boone County deputies discovered more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in Hebron Sunday. According to Major Phillip Ridgell, deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to River Road after receiving a report that the mailboxes and windows in a home under construction were destroyed.
WRBI Radio
Two-vehicle crash sends Versailles man to the hospital
— A Versailles man was injured in a two-vehicle crash late last Monday night at 9757 South U.S. 421. According to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by 20 year Gideon Vest of Versailles was northbound on 421 around 10:45 pm on August 8 when he lost control and veered into the southbound lane.
WLWT 5
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
Comments / 0