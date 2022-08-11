ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
Rain chances going sky high this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Storms are moving across the Wiregrass from West to East this evening, but more showers/storms will be possible tonight from the North. Some gusty winds and brief but heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s. Tuesday should be mostly if...
GEORGIA STATE
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
HEALTH

