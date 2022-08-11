Read full article on original website
Parents and advocates oppose Alabama bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors
ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama parents and LGBTQ advocates are opposing a bill that would criminalize the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Advocates say when minors do not have access to this type of medical care, they are put at an elevated risk of facing mental health issues.
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Rain chances going sky high this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Storms are moving across the Wiregrass from West to East this evening, but more showers/storms will be possible tonight from the North. Some gusty winds and brief but heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s. Tuesday should be mostly if...
GALLERY: 60 junior archers compete in the 11th annual State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 60 junior archers from across the state competed in the 11th annual State Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) Archery Tournament. Dothan, Talladega, Cullman, and Hoover were represented this year and competed on Saturday morning at Eastgate Park in Dothan. Boys and girls, ages 10...
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
