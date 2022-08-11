Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
Grundy County Herald
Free outreach program now available
Green|spaces now offers its Empower Program to Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie counties. Empower workshops offer low-cost and no-cost solutions that help reduce a person's home energy use. The goal is to make one’s home more energy efficient and, as a result, to see their energy bill lower. Rural...
Theft at Manchester Business
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
WDEF
Juvenile laws favoring juveniles? County Mayor-elect believes so…
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A source within the Chattanooga Police Department tells News 12 the teenager arrested for Saturday’s fight at Finley Stadium, was also involved in the shooting at Hamilton Place Mall last year. The 16-year-old in question reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at...
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
WTVC
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
wjle.com
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
thedunlap-tribune.com
$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap
$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7 magnitude...
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
