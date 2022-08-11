Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights
Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.
Dayton man accused of stabbing woman to death facing murder charges; Coroner ID’s victim
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman to death at an apartment complex Friday. Glenda Pope, 65, of Dayton, was identified as the victim stabbed to death Friday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Police were called to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle accident on Colerain Ave.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Cincinnati. The accident occurred on 4415 Colerain Avenue. At this time, we don't know the extent of the driver's injuries. This is a developing story.
Fox 19
Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect rammed into a police cruiser. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a Middletown PD spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the suspect...
Fox 19
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.
Fox 19
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Colerain Township man charged after assaulting pregnant woman
CINCINNATI — A Colerain Township man has been charged after assaulting a pregnant woman. Court documents say Justin Copley, 32, strangled a pregnant woman until she lost consciousness as well as punched her in the stomach twice and "forcefully hitting her arm/wrist." Copley has been charged with two counts...
Multiple shots fired in West End leaves 14-year-old with gunshot wound
Police are investigating after multiple gunshots rang out in West End that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest 17-year-old after destruction of over 30 mailboxes
HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a 17-year-old in connection to property destruction on River Road in Hebron. Deputies say just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report of more than 30 mailboxes having sustained damage as well as windows in a home that is under construction.
WLWT 5
Book taken from Cincinnati library returned more than 50 years later
CINCINNATI — A book taken from a Cincinnati library has been returned 50 years later. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library posted a photo of the book – Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins – on its Facebook page. The book included a note inside. The person...
