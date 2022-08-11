BOSTON -- The 2022-23 NBA season will reportedly tip off in Boston. Fresh off a trip to the Finals, the Celtics will be the first team to play next season, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 18. The game will be broadcast on TNT and will be followed by the champion Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.That was one of several schedule leaks reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday night.The Celtics and the 76ers split their four matchups last season, with each team winning one road and one home game.Charania also reported on Boston's two matchups...

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO