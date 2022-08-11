90 Day: The Single Life season 3 — release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

The good people over at TLC seem to have found gold in the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series 90 Day: The Single Life . The show has managed to entertain many fans as they look on at some of their favorite personalities in the 90 Day universe attempting to date. Now as 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 makes its way to viewers, we’re just left wondering if true connections will continue to be made.

For example, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown were featured in the very first season of the show and are still going strong as a couple to this day. Ed Brown (Big Ed) is another example of "success," as his journey of love with Liz Woods was heavily documented in both 90 Day: The Single Life seasons 1 and 2, with the couple now engaged (their story is part of the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 ).

With that being said, what can the 90 Day: The Single Life audience expect from season 3? Here’s everything we know.

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 premieres on Monday, September 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. This is a departure from its original rollout pattern of debuting all of the episodes of the season on Discovery Plus first and then those episodes making their way to the television network.

While we anticipate the new season becoming available to stream in the UK via Discovery Plus, we are still awaiting word on an official premiere date.

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 cast

Here are your season 3 singles:

Caesar Mack

Caesar was first introduced via 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3. At the time, he was dating Ukrainian native Maria for five years without having ever met her. They were supposed to meet in person in Mexico, but after some bad travel arrangements, the plan never came to fruition and the two have since broken up.

Veronica Rodriguez

The Pillow Talk staple was first initiated into the 90 Day Universe via her BFF Tim Malcolm on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he was pursuing Jeniffer Tarazona. Veronica not so quietly disapproved of Jeniffer; Jeniffer and Tim didn’t make it. We’ll see if Tim will present a problem for those she winds up dating.

Natalie Mordovtseva

On any given day, you’ll be able to find 90 Day fans who aren’t quite sure how to feel about Natalie. She was first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 with her now ex-husband Mike. She’s often been accused of over-dramatizing certain events, while also garnering sympathy from those that feel she was wronged by Mike and even his mother.

Tiffany Franco

We first met Tiffany on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1. Since her time on the show, she’s managed to marry Ronald Smith and have a child with him. Unfortunately, the pair were often seen arguing over cultural differences and financial woes.

Tania Maduro

Tania used to be the other half of last season’s Syngin Colchester. Viewers were first introduced to her via 90 Day Fiancé season 7, and have unfortunately seen her whirlwind romance both take off and land so to speak with her now ex-husband.

Debbie Johnson

Debbie is now a fixture on TLC. Viewers were first introduced to her on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 as the mother of Colt (or Colt-ee for those Larissa fans). Since then, she’s managed to steal the attention of many people with her unique style, her uncensored way of expressing what she wants in a man and her incredible makeover.

What happens in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3?

TLC was kind enough to provide a brief synopsis of what to expect for each single. We’ve provided them below.

Caesar

" 90 Day fans’ favorite nail tech, Caesar, returns to the franchise in pursuit of true love — and this time he’s not going to stop until he finds Mrs. Right. After a failed five-year online relationship, Caesar is looking for a woman who’s after his heart, not his wallet. With his 50th birthday around the corner, Caesar feels that time is ticking to find the woman of his dreams. Enlisting the help of a professional matchmaker in Kyiv, Caesar is determined to make his next romance stick."

Veronica

"After several years of singlehood, 36-year-old Veronica is ready to make her dating scene debut once again. While 90 Day fans fell in love with her fiery personality, potential suitors find it hard to look past the fact that Veronica’s ex-fiance, Tim, is still in the picture because he’s not only her best friend but a father figure to her daughter. As a single mother struggling to find a man who will accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie, Veronica fears that she’ll end up alone with no one but her cats to keep her company."

Natalie

"Since leaving her estranged husband Michael, self-described 'love needy' Natalie has been on the hunt for a man with whom she can start the family she’s always wanted. An aspiring model, Natalie moved to Florida where she fell for a handsome entrepreneur, who happens to run a modeling agency. The only catch: he already has children of his own from multiple women. Will the pair’s magnetic attraction conquer all or will their baggage prove too much to bear — leaving Natalie back at square one?"

Tiffany

"The new and improved Tiffany is ready to get back in the dating game after separating from her South African husband, Ronald. With the help of a weight loss surgery, Tiffany 2.0’s confidence is at an all-time high and she is searching for someone who loves her kids as much as she does. She is craving a new romance, but moving on from the man that she spent the last six years of her life with will prove more difficult than she anticipated."

Tania

"Free-spirited Tania has traded Connecticut for the scenic beaches of Aruba in the hopes of mending her broken heart. Tania still has a lot to process after ending her marriage to ex-husband Syngin over his disinterest in starting a family, but she’s ready to give moving on the old college try. As she searches the tropics for someone to fill the void left by her lost love, Tania decides to widen her net. She’s open to meeting men, women or any friend who will help her move on from her ex."

Debbie

"Debbie’s dive back into the dating pool last season on The Single Life may have been a royal flop, but the 69-year-old widow isn’t ready to give up on romance just yet. Single and ready to mingle, Debbie continues her search for a partner who sees her for who she truly is: a fun, loving, kind-hearted woman who dreams of falling in love all over again. Debbie won’t let a few failed dates get her down and with her relationship still on the rocks with her son Colt, she could use the support of a romantic partner now more than ever."

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 trailer

We aren’t sure what to be more shocked by looking at the trailer, the fact that Caesar is again looking for love in Ukraine or the fact Deb is taking up the sex talk another notch.

How to watch 90 Day: The Single Life season 3

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 is a TLC Original program and can be viewed in the US live on TLC. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, the channel is available on live streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

For those that prefer to watch content on demand, don’t worry. New episodes should become available to stream via Discovery Plus the day after they air live.

UK fans of the series should also be able to watch episodes via a subscription to Discovery Plus.

