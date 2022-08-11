ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bioengineered Pig Skin Is Turned Into Corneas, Restoring Patients' Sight

By Dennis Thompson
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og80i_0hE1WqeG00

THURSDAY, Aug. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Farmyard pigs could be the key to restoring sight in people who have lost their vision due to a damaged cornea, a new study reports.

Collagen drawn from pig's skin is being used to create an experimental implant that mimics the human cornea , the outermost transparent layer of the eye.

In a pilot study , this implant restored vision to 20 patients with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind prior to the procedure, researchers said.

The human cornea consists mainly of collagen. To create the implant, researchers distilled highly purified collagen from pig skin and then stabilized the loose collagen molecules to form a tough and transparent material that could be implanted into a human eye.

The implant could be a breakthrough in treating vision lost to cornea damage or disease, researchers said.

An estimated 12.7 million people worldwide are blind due to their corneas, and the only way to restore their vision is a cornea transplant from a human donor, researchers said in background notes.

But the donor supply is low, with just 1 in 70 patients receiving the transplant they need.

"We wanted to source a very abundant and inexpensive source of collagen, as our goal was that these implants could one day be mass-produced to meet the enormous demand for cornea tissue for transplantation," said senior researcher Neil Lagali. He's a professor of biomedical and clinical sciences at Linköping University in Sweden.

"Collagen from pig skin is a byproduct of the food industry and is very abundant, and has already been used in [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]-approved products such as dermal filler," Lagali said. "So it seemed an ideal material for a corneal implant."

The pigs used in the process aren't genetically engineered in any way. "They are normal, healthy pigs used in the food industry," Lagali said.

What's more, the implant actually runs a much lower risk of rejection than corneas transplanted from human donors.

"Because the collagen is highly purified and no cells or other biological materials are in the bioengineered corneas, it minimizes the risk of rejection," Lagali said.

Researchers also came up with a new and minimally invasive way of using the implant to treat keratoconus , a disease in which the cornea becomes so thin that it can lead to blindness.

Keratoconus usually starts in childhood and progresses through the early teen years, Lagali said. As the collagen in the cornea gradually breaks down, the cornea gets thinner and loses its shape and ability to focus light.

About 0.1% of the U.S. population is affected by keratoconus, Lagali said, but the disease affects up to 2% to 3% of the population in countries throughout the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

"This means that in a country such as India or China, tens of millions of people have the disease," Lagali said.

For a normal corneal transplant , the entire thickness of the cornea is removed and replaced with a human donor cornea that is then sewn into place, he said.

"Because it is foreign human tissue, the patient must receive immunosuppressive eye drops for at least a year or even longer, to avoid rejection," Lagali said.

"With our method, we keep the patient's own cornea, only making a small incision within it, and inserting a bioengineered implant," he added. "The implant does not have cells so it does not trigger an immune response, and only an eight-week course of immune suppression eye drops is needed. No sutures are needed, so the procedure can be performed in a single hospital visit."

Both the implants and the new surgical method were tested in Iran and India, on 20 patients with advanced keratoconus.

The point of the trial -- which was reported Aug. 11 in the journal Nature Biotechnology -- was to test whether the implant was safe to use in humans, but the results astonished researchers.

Prior to the operation, 14 of the 20 patients were fully blind. After two years, none were blind, and three had perfect 20/20 vision.

The implants have lasted at least two years without getting thinner, Lagali said.

"Our earlier work shows that collagen-based implants that are not as strong as the current material still last at least 10 years in the cornea,” he said. "Over time, the cornea's own cells will take over and produce new collagen, so in the long term, the corneal tissue should regenerate."

The implants also have one other advantage over donated corneas. They can sit on a shelf for up to two years before use, while donor corneas must be transplanted within two weeks, Lagali said.

"We need to conduct randomized clinical trials with a larger number of patients, so we are working on getting funding for that," Lagali said. "Once we can demonstrate this works in a randomized trial, then we will apply for authorization to market this as a product."

Dr. Christopher Starr is an ophthalmologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He reviewed the findings and said these early results are "quite promising."

"As a corneal specialist who performs corneal transplants and takes care of many patients with keratoconus and other corneal disorders, I am thrilled by the results presented in this paper and hope this technique is eventually approved by our FDA," Starr said.

The Swedish manufacturer of the implants, LinkoCare Life Sciences, paid for the pilot study.

More information

The U.S. National Eye Institute has more about diseases of the cornea .

SOURCES: Neil Lagali, PhD, professor, biomedical and clinical sciences, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden; Christopher Starr, MD, ophthalmologist, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City, and clinical spokesman, American Academy of Ophthalmology; Nature Biotechnology, Aug. 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird

The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Molecule Discovered That Strongly Stimulates Hair Growth

SCUBE3 has been found to be a potential therapeutic option for treating androgenetic alopecia. A signaling molecule known as SCUBE3, which was discovered by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, has the potential to cure androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent type of hair loss in both women and men. The...
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Cornea#Transplants#Cosmetics#Healthday#Link Ping University I
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

A New Virus Has Been Identified in China but Scientist Say That It Is Not Fatal

A brand-new animal virus with human infection potential has been discovered in eastern China. However, because the virus does not appear to be particularly contagious and does not appear to be lethal, scientists claimed they are not concerned. China's New Identified Virus. The virus, known as Langya henipavirus (LayV), is...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
TODAY.com

Fentanyl can't cause an overdose through skin, experts say: 5 fentanyl myths, debunked

When people hear about fentanyl, it's often through horror stories of accidental overdoses or first responders being poisoned just by being near the substance. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger than the naturally-occuring heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the years, fentanyl has become more prevalent in the nation's drug supply and has contributed to a rise in overdose deaths. Experts say misinformation about the drug can lead to increased stigma against people who use drugs.
HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Researchers in South America Discover a New Species of Tiny but Tough Dinosaurs

Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Reuters

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

Dangerous Duo: China’s H-20 and H-6 Bombers Are Preparing to Target Taiwan

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy Xian H-6 bomber. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) recently flew the newest variant of its large, non-stealthy H-6 bomber over Taiwan in an effort to demonstrate resolve, lethality, and readiness to attack.
MILITARY
ScienceAlert

Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
ENGINEERING
Vice

Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds

Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction

If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Supersized: 30 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in the U.S.

For fast food restaurants, the three D’s drove growth in 2021: Drive-thru, delivery and digital. So-called quick-service restaurants, which include the likes of Starbucks (SBUX) , McDonald’s (MCD) , Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands (YUM) , Chipotle (CMG) and Panda Express, adapted more easily to pandemic conditions than traditional sit-down restaurants, and many have continued to reduce their in-person dining footprints to focus on online ordering, drive-thru, takeout and delivery service.
ECONOMY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy