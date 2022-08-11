Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, August 13
A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:25...
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Midland High School grad helps bring James Webb telescope to life
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A new era in space exploration is possible thanks to the James Webb telescope. NASA released breath-taking photos of galaxies, fading stars and more. A Midland High School graduate helped make the telescope and those photos, possible. “I would babysit to raise money to buy a...
Saginaw Co. Health Department: Safe marijuana usage
The Saginaw County Health Department is hiring Health Resource Advocates to support schools in their efforts to maintain safe in-person learning. Middle school can be a big change for students. In this edition of Education Matters, we’re talking about how families can prepare for classes. 1st Annual Peace in...
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Backup water system protects Flint from water main break
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 15th. A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. TV5 News Update- Monday afternoon,...
Bay Co. wins rematch against Hagerstown in Pony World Series
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County is advancing in the Pony World Series after winning a rematch Monday morning against Hagerstown, Maryland. The mid-Michigan team won 8-2. The team is competing in the Pony World Series in Pennsylvania. Benjamin Briggs scored a single and steal of second, setting up...
Thousands remain under boil water advisory
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands remain under a boil water advisory after a leak in a key water source was discovered on Saturday. The potentially contaminated water main was isolated about a mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. Officials announced...
Pleasant mid-August stretch ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a great start to the workweek on our Monday, with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. We could still use some rain to get past our drought situation, but at least if it’s not going to rain, we’ve got a great week ahead before many students head back off to school next week. Although a meaningful rain isn’t likely, there may be a few spotty showers the next couple of days.
Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Trout Drive on Monday about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The...
Back to the Bricks kicks off with Cruise N’ Car Show
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) -The official kickoff event for year 18 of Back to the Bricks event will officially be kicked off with the Cruise N’ Car show. From a vintage Ford Roadster to a classic Chevy Impalas -- car lovers from across Michigan headed to Birch Run Speedway to show off their hotrod for the cruise n’ car show.
Repeat performance Tuesday as pleasant weather continues
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gorgeous weather took us through Monday with fair weather clouds a common sight, but plenty of sun in between. A couple of stray showers were able to get going, but they were light and short-lived. There’s a scratch in the record as we’re expecting a repeat in our weather today. We gradually warm towards the end of the week, only by about one or two degrees per day, before more much-needed shower chances for the weekend.
Sheriff: Woman intentionally drove car into church
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was taken to the hospital after intentionally crashing her car into a church, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10:08 p.m., deputies and first responders were sent to the 4900 block of Center Street in Millington for the crash.
Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
More clouds with a small shower chance Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some clouds to end he weekend, but conditions should remain mostly dry. Showers chances will be kept to a minimum. Temperatures will stay “cool” to finish the weekend before we get another warm up going into next week. Speaking of, next...
