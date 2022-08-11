Read full article on original website
South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference
Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Somalia Receives Food Aid as ‘Catastrophic’ Drought Worsens
Mogadishu — The Somali government received 40 containers of food aid from the United Arab Emirates Saturday, amid concern over famine in the Horn of African country. The drought has displaced a million people so far. In a handover ceremony that took place in Mogadishu’s seaport Saturday, Somalia received...
How ISKP Has Affected Afghanistan, Regional Security in Taliban-Ruled Country
Islamabad, Pakistan — In the 12 months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over control of the South Asian nation, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the IS terror outfit’s regional affiliate, remains a formidable armed actor, experts say. They also say the...
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process
SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
Taliban Announce Public Holiday in Afghanistan to Mark Retaking of Power
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops. The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security...
Angry China Stages More Drills Near Taiwan as US Lawmakers Visit
BEIJING/TAIPEI — China's military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty. The five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived...
Putin Says Russia, North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations – KCNA
Seoul, South Korea — Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be...
EU Confirms Iran Has Responded to Final Nuclear Proposal
Iran says it has responded to a final European Union-brokered proposal on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord, though details of the response were not immediately released. The official IRNA news agency reported on August 16 that negotiators had submitted their reply and suggested that Tehran still wouldn't accept the EU proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations.
Afghan Family Separated During Evacuation Sees 'No Sign' of Reunion
This story is part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The series includes eyewitness accounts of the day Kabul fell, stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics. During the fall of Afghanistan last August, the Merzay family was forced to separate. Today, they are still waiting to be reunited. VOA’s Mohammad Ahmadi has the story from Hyattsville, Maryland.
Hong Kong Sees Record Population Drop; Political Changes, Pandemic Blamed
Taipei, Taiwan — Hong Kong has seen a record decrease in its population in the last 12 months, new data shows. Self-proclaimed as “Asia’s World City,” Hong Kong’s international reputation has taken a hit with political unrest and strict pandemic measures in recent years. Since...
Chinese Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Causing Diplomatic Tensions
A Chinese survey ship whose visit to Sri Lanka was delayed following security concerns in India arrived in the island nation on Tuesday after Colombo gave it approval to dock at the southern port of Hambantota. The controversy over the visit underscores the fierce competition between New Delhi and Beijing...
Drought Tightens Its Grip on Morocco
OULED ESSI MASSEOUD, MOROCCO — Mohamed gave up farming because of successive droughts that have hit his previously fertile but isolated village in Morocco and because he just couldn't bear it any longer. "To see villagers rush to public fountains in the morning or to a neighbor to get...
UNICEF: Taliban Decision to Keep Girls Out of School is Costly
The Taliban’s decision this year to deprive girls of an education is costing Afghanistan 2.5% of its gross domestic product, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund. In addition, the agency said its analysis “indicates that Afghanistan will be unable to regain the gross domestic product lost...
Modi Pledges to Make India a Developed Nation
New Delhi — India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying out an ambitious goal to make the country a developed nation in 25 years. In an address to the nation Monday from the ramparts of the 17th century Mughal-era...
Activists Urge Bachelet to Raise Human Rights Concerns During Bangladesh Visit
Nine global human rights organizations have urged U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to publicly call for an immediate halt to serious human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, in Bangladesh, during her visit to the south Asian nation this week. Bachelet arrived Sunday and...
Do the Taliban Face Potent Armed Resistance in Afghanistan?
WASHINGTON — A year into their rule, armed political opposition to the Taliban remains persistent but sporadic, concentrated mostly in northern Afghanistan, and possibly fueled by the Taliban refusal to form an inclusive government and give other entities a share in power. "The Taliban continue to hold power almost...
French Forces Complete Departure From Mali
The last French armed forces in Mali have relocated to Niger, after a falling out with Mali's military government and its alleged use of Russian mercenaries. French forces have officially left Malian territory, according to a French armed forces ministry press release. “The last military unit of the Barkhane Force...
Study: Coronaviruses Infect 66,000 Yearly in Southeast Asia
A new study suggests that SARS-related coronaviruses similar to COVID-19 infect about 66,000 people each year in Southeast Asia. The study also found that nearly 500 million people live near environments where bat carriers of the coronaviruses are found. Scientists involved in the research say bats often carry viruses in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Eyewitness Shares Details of Day Kabul Fell
ArtLords, a grassroots movement of artists in Kabul, Iraq, would create murals and works of art on shelled and blast-damaged walls. Omaid Sharifi, president and co-founder of ArtLords, was creating a mural on a wall in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, when word spread that the Taliban had entered the nation's capital. He shares his experience of that day. Videographer and video editor: Bezhan Hamdard Contributor: Sirwan Kajjo Editor's Note: This is one of four self-narrated TV packages of eyewitnesses recalling the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. They are part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021. The series also includes stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics.
