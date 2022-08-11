ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 4

Related
deseret.com

14 blind people regained sight from pig skin protein, three now have perfect vision

Fourteen people who were blind or very close to blindness have had some or all of their eyesight regained thanks to pig skin. Researchers at Linköping University and LinkoCare Life Sciences, both in Sweden, were able to give them sight using an eye implant from medical-grade collagen derived from pig skin. The implant was given to individuals who have diseased corneas, the transparent layer of the eye.
HEALTH
labroots.com

Bioengineered Cornea Helps Restore Sight for the Visually Impaired

Corneal disease refers to a range of conditions that can cause significant damage to the cornea, the clear tissue layer around the eye. Many of these conditions—infections, keratitis, and more—and all cause damage to the cornea that can eventually lead to impaired vision or blindness. According to the World Health Organization, around 1 billion people have some kind of severe vision impairment or blindness, with about 4.2 million due to “corneal opacities.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Eye Disease#Eye Surgery#Pigskin#Diseases#General Health#Nature Biotechnology#Link Ping University#Iranian#The University Of Chicago
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Sweden
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy