spectrumlocalnews.com

Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'

More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
LABOR ISSUES
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates ramp up push for passage of Fair Pay for Home Care bill in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Renee Christian is a life coach and mother by choice, but a disability advocate out of necessity. “I define myself as a very strong and independent woman, a business owner and a mother. And I do everything I can to show up in the best way for myself and for my daughter every day,” said Christian.
ADVOCACY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of Georgia election probe

Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday. The news was first reported by the New York...
ATLANTA, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul announces maximum SNAP benefits in August

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that an additional $234 million federal funding will be allocated for all recipients enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of August, a release said. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The importance and impact of the League of Women Voters

This week marks the 102nd anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. In Focus is commemorating the anniversary by taking a look at the history that led up to this right in the U.S., and why it’s so important for women to be politically engaged. JoDee Kenney talks with Dare Thompson, president of the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region about the legacy of the early campaign for women’s right to vote in New York, and the impact that fight had on the formation of the League of Women Voters. Thompson says there is a lot to learn from the original women’s rights movement, especially with the changing political climate surrounding women’s rights. Thompson says upheavals like the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade could bring more women into politics — whether it’s by running for office, demonstrating, or even just voting. As for those who want to brush up on information before they vote, or access voting-related resources, she says https://www.lwvny.org/ is a good place to start.
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
WIBX 950

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave

During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's...
OREGON STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Off-duty police officers now prohibited from carrying guns at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry firearms while attending the New York State Fair, according to a memo sent to police departments by the New York State Police. Civilians have long been banned from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, but there has...

