Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the...
fox4news.com
TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. And the results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses.
fox4news.com
Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas
DALLAS - A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday. It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts. Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school. Over the past...
fox4news.com
Round Rock suspect in hospital, possible explosives determined 'not a threat': police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department responded Monday to reports of a barricaded subject at a home in Northeast Round Rock. Police say the barricaded subject is an adult male and that his family had called police concerned about his safety. The man was found unresponsive, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Operation Texas Strong refurbishes donated RVs for homeless veterans
More than 100 veterans have been given a place to live thanks to Operation Texas Strong and some very giving Texans. The group fixes up donated RVs and mobile homes for local veterans who have lost their home for one reason or another.
Comments / 0