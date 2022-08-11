ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes

By Tolly Taylor
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zy1yr_0hE1VtGE00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly one in 10 Rhode Islanders with flood insurance have dropped their coverage since December, Target 12 has learned.

The number of policies statewide decreased from 11,104 on Dec. 31 to 10,133 on July 31, which is a decrease of almost 10%, according to data from the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes. But the result in Rhode Island is that almost 55% of single family homes will see an increase in cost between $12 and $120 per year. The graphic below shows increases and decreases per month.

(Story continues below.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzXlV_0hE1VtGE00

Jon Nelson, professor of environmental studies at the Rhode Island School of Design, told Target 12 he wasn’t surprised by how many people have dropped their policies.

“Folks might be saving $100, $120 a year, but the risk they’re taking on by doing that is really quite substantial,” Nelson said. “Especially if you live near a river, you should be reconsidering dropping that policy.”

Nelson said areas with rivers, streams or creeks like Pawtucket, Foster, Providence, West Warwick and Hopkinton have seen the biggest increases in premiums.

This suggests FEMA is concerned about areas that flood easily during significant rainstorms, according to Nelson.

Conversely, areas along the coast like Westerly, Warwick, Newport and Portsmouth have seen the biggest decreases.

(Story continues below.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35O8UW_0hE1VtGE00

Nelson said homes at risk of flooding near rivers, streams and creeks “usually belong to the poorest people, because those are high-risk areas and were traditionally centers for industry and their workforce.”

The end result, he said, is that FEMA’s increased rates target Rhode Island’s most disadvantaged communities.

And if low-income residents are choosing to drop their policies, Nelson said they may not be able to afford the cost of rebuilding when disaster strikes.

“The lower your income, the more of your wealth is held in your home,” Nelson said. “The wealth of their family is accrued through paying off their mortgage—that could be wiped out during a single event.”

Nelson said when too many homes don’t have policies, it’s a trickle down effect: People won’t be able to rebuild their homes, cities and towns will lose their tax base and municipalities won’t be able to afford to build schools and maintain roads.

“We need to be thinking longer term in the state about these questions of resilience,” Nelson said. “Unless folks come out and support their municipal officials in starting to tackle this problem, it’s not going to happen.”

Tolly Taylor ( ttaylor@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Business
City
Westerly, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
City
Hopkinton, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Coverage#Insurance Policies#Linus Business#Rhode Islanders#Target 12
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Dan McKee, Candidate for Governor

Dan McKee is a Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Rising costs on a national level have been on the minds of every Rhode Islander I've talked with over the last several months. That's why I have been focused on delivering swift relief for families--including eliminating the car tax, ending the tax on military pensions, providing a child tax credit, and cutting taxes on small businesses. Everyone in Rhode Island deserves a good-paying job that they can afford to live and raise a family on. I've also worked to address the issue on a long-term basis, including working to raise incomes for Rhode Islanders, creating good-paying jobs, and investing $250 million in affordable housing.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

New Alternatives To Ride Sharing Become Law

Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.
TRAFFIC
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy