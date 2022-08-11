Read full article on original website
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-year agreement has been reached on the Spokane Public Schools' 2022-2023 calendar. In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Each morning, employees will report 15 minutes before their normally scheduled workday, allowing for an hour an 15 minutes to go over school improvement plans, share instructional strategies and plan alongside program peers.
Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
State fire assistance mobilized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal has announced that state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near the town of Ewan. According to a press release from the fire marshal, the fire started on Aug. 12 at approximately 1:00...
Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time. It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser. They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast...
Mead School Board to discuss critical race theory, gender identity policies Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School board is set to discuss new policy for teaching students about critical race theory and banning some books that address LGBTQ+ topics in elementary schools at its meeting on Monday. Mead School Board Director Michael Cannon has introduced a policy that sets parameters...
Fire near Cheney Plaza prompts Level 2 evacuations; Chapman Lake Fire contained
CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District No.3 is reporting a fire burning around Bonnie Lake. The fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and is currently burning approximately 30 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District No.3, Level 2 Evacuations are in place for all homes along Long...
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes
POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable teen found
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the missing vulnerable teen girl has been found and is safe. 15-year-old Aliah Roberson was reported missing last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She was also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony taking place Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One year after the plans were announced, a groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Saturday for the construction of the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (ICSVPAC). The 59,000-square-foot ICSVPAC will be the home of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (SVST). It will be...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Young heroes save two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Garrett Leonard heard someone was in trouble just off the dock at North Idaho College, he ran to help. He looked into the clear waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and saw a motionless body about 12 feet down at the bottom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
$22 million expansion to Kootenai County justice building moving forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to choose a contractor to provide construction management services for a planned $22 million addition to the Justice Building located on the county’s main campus in downtown Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners...
Hayden City Council passes motion to add six more deputies to city
HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden City Council has passed a motion that will add six additional deputies to Hayden, bringing the total to ten. The motion also calls for council to add a ballot measure on the November 2022 election ballot fund the increase in deputies. In addition, the motion recommended that City Council create a Public Safety Commission to advise Council on public safety issues.
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
