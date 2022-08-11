Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration due to drought

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought.

The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

“We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and this declaration acknowledges that everyone must pitch in to conserve one of our most precious resources: our water,” said Richard F. Cortez in the release.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster proclamation in July. The disaster declaration from Hidalgo County will allow for local jurisdictions to be reimbursed by state and federal agencies for costs related to the drought.

Cortez also stated that the declaration will also help publicize the need for residents to conserve water.

