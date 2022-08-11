Edaville Family Theme Park taken off the market, operations transferred to new organization

The new operators “are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park."

A man carries a child on his shoulders while visiting Edaville Family Theme Park in November 2019. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

A historic Massachusetts theme park has been purchased and is aiming to reopen in November ahead of the holiday season.

Edaville Family Theme Park, located in Carver, has been in operation for 75 years, since 1947. It was put on the market this spring, but has now been taken off and operations have been transferred to Shervin B. Hawley, managing partner of Sudbury, and Brian Fanslau, operations partner of Alna, Maine.

The new operators “are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities,” a post on Edaville’s Facebook said.

“What we’re trying to do is get it at least as good as it had been before, and try to add some enhancements to it,” said Hawley.

With the opening slated for November, they’re adding a Christmas market for the holiday season, modeled after European Christmas markets. With the park focusing its efforts on the holiday season, neither Thomas Land nor Dino Land will be open this year.

They’re also in the midst of working on a new pricing model.

“We feel like all parks have become very inaccessible to people cost-wise,” Hawley said. “We’re introducing a general admission price that will be at a much lower rate than what people have been used to paying.”

The model will include that general admission price as well as options that will include other aspects of the park. More information on that will come next week. Tickets will be available around Labor Day, when Edaville launches a new website.