Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
Man arrested after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man at Nashville hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested by police after alleged victim claims he was held against his will and robbed at a Nashville hotel Sunday. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) responded to a call on Sunday night at the American Homes on Wallace Rd. in Nashville. A man stated that he was kidnapped and robbed at the hotel.
Nashville man fires shots at police after grandmother calls for help
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A 42-year-old Nashville man has been jailed after firing shots at police officers from inside his home Sunday night. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports officers responded to the 602 South 10th Street home last night after his grandmother told another family member he was waving a gun around.
20-year-old arrested for armed carjacking
Violent Crimes Initiative detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Saturday evening after spotting a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville on July 30.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea
A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
COB calls for more action following Metro Police staffer deleting profanity from body cam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A matter of trust is at stake as Metro Police admits an employee deleted portions of body camera video. An internal police audit shows the employee who edited out curse words from the body cam video violated department policy. This has the Community Oversight Board...
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
Franklin man accused of peeping over stalls in girls' bathroom at Kings Bowl
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly peering over bathroom stalls in the ladies' room at a Cool Springs restaurant and bowling alley. Franklin Police said Jose Medina, 46, was identified as the man peeping over stalls at Kings Bowl. The victims were...
Person in custody after shooting at police in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is in custody after a situation developed in East Nashville late Sunday night. A heavy police presence and SWAT took over the 600 block of 10th Street in East Nashville for a personnel in danger call around the same time as two shots fired calls went out in the area - one at 8:28 p.m. at South Fifth St. and Shelby Avenue and the other at 8:55 p.m. on Sylvan St. and South 7th St.
Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into an East Nashville shooting led to a Nashville man being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for drug and firearms violations. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said 40-year-old Anthony Ussery was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to being a...
Clarksville student hit crossing street after school, life-flighted to Vanderbilt
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After school on Friday, a Clarksville high school student was reportedly hit as they were crossing the street and life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) said they were told reports of the student walking across the street to meet his guardian at...
Man Charged With Fifth DUI In Elkton
An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under...
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Police: Wanted man uses child as human shield in Middle Tennessee standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
Clarksville Police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are responding to a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road on Sunday morning. Tiny Town Road reopened to traffic before 1:30 p.m. Clarksville Police have not released any other details surrounding the crash.
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
