Clarksville, TN

Man arrested after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested by police after alleged victim claims he was held against his will and robbed at a Nashville hotel Sunday. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) responded to a call on Sunday night at the American Homes on Wallace Rd. in Nashville. A man stated that he was kidnapped and robbed at the hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville man fires shots at police after grandmother calls for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A 42-year-old Nashville man has been jailed after firing shots at police officers from inside his home Sunday night. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports officers responded to the 602 South 10th Street home last night after his grandmother told another family member he was waving a gun around.
NASHVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea

A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Person in custody after shooting at police in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is in custody after a situation developed in East Nashville late Sunday night. A heavy police presence and SWAT took over the 600 block of 10th Street in East Nashville for a personnel in danger call around the same time as two shots fired calls went out in the area - one at 8:28 p.m. at South Fifth St. and Shelby Avenue and the other at 8:55 p.m. on Sylvan St. and South 7th St.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man Charged With Fifth DUI In Elkton

An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under...
ELKTON, KY
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

