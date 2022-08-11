NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is in custody after a situation developed in East Nashville late Sunday night. A heavy police presence and SWAT took over the 600 block of 10th Street in East Nashville for a personnel in danger call around the same time as two shots fired calls went out in the area - one at 8:28 p.m. at South Fifth St. and Shelby Avenue and the other at 8:55 p.m. on Sylvan St. and South 7th St.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO