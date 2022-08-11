ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles

Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
ATHENS, AL
College Football News

UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Scottsboro, AL
Sports
City
Fort Payne, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Guntersville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Scottsboro, AL
Education
City
Boaz, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Hot start to the week, plenty of rain chances ahead

We are kicking off the new workweek with the return of August heat and humidity. Afternoon highs are in the mid 90s once again today with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that develop in our southern counties late this afternoon (around 3 or 4 PM). A Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms is in effect for our southern tier (Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden). Any storm today could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. These storms will quickly move south towards Birmingham by 7 this evening.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Waay#Scottsboro Wildcats#Arab
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway

This year, more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY 31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy