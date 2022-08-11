Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles
Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
WAAY-TV
Safety at sporting events a concern as high school football season begins in North Alabama
It's one of the most exciting times of the year in North Alabama as high football season kicks off later this week. However, coaches and referees need parents’ help to make sure games remain safe for everyone involved. The safety of children, coaches and officials is on everyone's mind...
College Football News
UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview
UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Philip Rivers brings his football team to town
ATHENS — Philip Rivers said the memories came flooding back Friday afternoon when he stepped inside Athens Stadium and onto the turf for Larry McCoy Field.
WAAY-TV
Rocket City Trash Pandas face the Chattanooga Lookouts this week. Watch on WAAY 31.6/This TV!
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team!. We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!. Watch all the games of the...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
WAAY-TV
New nurses coming to Huntsville Hospital through partnership with Drake State
Nineteen future nurses are one step closer to the start of their career. A new partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College called LPN Launch is scheduled to start this Wednesday, when Drake students return to the classroom. Huntsville Hospital will pay up to $15,000 for...
WAAY-TV
Hot start to the week, plenty of rain chances ahead
We are kicking off the new workweek with the return of August heat and humidity. Afternoon highs are in the mid 90s once again today with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that develop in our southern counties late this afternoon (around 3 or 4 PM). A Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms is in effect for our southern tier (Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden). Any storm today could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. These storms will quickly move south towards Birmingham by 7 this evening.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway
This year, more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY 31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve...
