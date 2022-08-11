ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Buchanan County prepares for big road improvements

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Buchanan County roads will see multiple upgrades during the next five years after Gov. Mike Parson announced a new investment plan to improve rural infrastructure.

The work is part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which is prepared and renewed each year for the projects the Missouri Department of Transportation will take part in. According to the MODOT website, work that will be included in the program involves highways and bridges, transit, aviation, rail, waterways, bicycle, pedestrian and operations and maintenance projects.

