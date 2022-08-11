ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers

FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caney, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Vanessa Baker
spectrumnews1.com

New school year, new criteria to attract substitute teachers

OHIO — There’s hope that a Substitute Teacher Shortages Study Committee will get a jump on finding out the real problems behind why districts across the state struggle to fill teacher positions. Those 18 and older with a high school diploma have the ability to sub in a...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky National Guard#Funerals#Politics State#Politics Governor#Kentucky State Police#The Lost Creek Community
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum News announces OHSAA Game of the Week television schedule

The 2022 OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 features several of the state’s top programs, all building toward the playoffs. Playoffs begin Oct. 28, and the state championships are Dec. 1-3 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Here are the regular...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series

SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
SHELBY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy