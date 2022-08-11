Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
spectrumnews1.com
Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers
FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville bicyclists pushing for change to bike lanes around city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky ranks 37th for the number of commuters that bike or walk to work and at Falls City Community BikeWorks they provide the tools and expertise to fix the bikes. What You Need To Know. Falls City Community BikeWorks open shop is open...
spectrumnews1.com
Could the Inflation Reduction Act impact how much Wisconsinites pay for energy?
MADISON, Wis. — The Inflation Reduction Act headed to President Joe Biden's desk could change how Americans get energy. With a big piece of the legislative package focused on climate change, Wisconsin is likely to feel the effects of the austerity measures, given the state's reliance on coal and natural gas.
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
New school year, new criteria to attract substitute teachers
OHIO — There’s hope that a Substitute Teacher Shortages Study Committee will get a jump on finding out the real problems behind why districts across the state struggle to fill teacher positions. Those 18 and older with a high school diploma have the ability to sub in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
spectrumnews1.com
No more farmers markets? Countryside facing toughest financial outlook in 23 years
PENINSULA, Ohio — For nearly 25 years, Countryside has hosted farmers' markets across northeast Ohio, as just one of the agency’s programs that provide locally grown food while supporting Ohio farmers. Now, the nonprofit is struggling to the point of canceling markets and cutting programs, some that have...
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum News announces OHSAA Game of the Week television schedule
The 2022 OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 features several of the state’s top programs, all building toward the playoffs. Playoffs begin Oct. 28, and the state championships are Dec. 1-3 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Here are the regular...
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series
SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
spectrumnews1.com
Non-profit buys farmer’s market produce and delivers it to flood victims
“There’s a million and one things you could do a lot easier to make more money, but it affords me the lifestyle that I like. I like to grow things,” said Noyes. He’s been selling his produce at the Perry County Farmer’s Market for the past 15 years.
Comments / 0