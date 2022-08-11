ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
Lebron James
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA

