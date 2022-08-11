Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Kemp Will Hand Out up to $1.2B in Cash to Poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Recreational Pot Measure Approved for Ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
US News and World Report
FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
US News and World Report
Noem Releases Social Study Standards Burnishing U.S. History
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools that lays out a mostly shining vision of American history, after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from conservatives and Native American educators.
US News and World Report
Flash Flooding, Water Rescues Reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
US News and World Report
NC DOT Worker Killed While on Road Duty; Man Later Charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
US News and World Report
3-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Found in Hot Vehicle
CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
