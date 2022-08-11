PGA officials urge minority businesses to get in on the $84-billion golf industry – and here’s how

Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Golf — as entertainment — delivered a must-see finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship
As streams of excited golf fans at the FedEx St. Jude Championship made their way to the third playoff hole, someone in the crowd screamed, “Cue the music; we’re walking in Memphis.”. At that point on late Sunday afternoon, thousands upon thousands of others were watching on television...
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
Whitehaven loses ‘a wonderful friend’ with the killing of Dr. Yvonne D. Nelson
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
Man steals nearly $100K worth of tires from South Memphis shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police say he stole a trailer filled with nearly $100,000 worth of tires in South Memphis. Police say Devin Ford is now behind bars after he allegedly committed the burglary at Horizon Tires on Texas Drive back in July. A security guard from the tire shop […]
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
WATCH: Large fight at Central High School football game causes chaotic scene one day after teen found with a gun at the stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the second night of Memphis-Shelby County School's Varsity Football Jamboree led to a chaotic scene Friday night, as hundreds of people fled the bleachers and caused the event to be cancelled. Just one day after a...
Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Second walkway in 10 days collapses at Peppertree Apartments, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a troubled Memphis apartment complex said there has been a second collapse on the property. “It’s horrible,” said a woman who has lived in Peppertree Apartments for five years. The tenant asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. She shared a...
One shot then crashes into train over the weekend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after being shot and then struck a train overnight in Memphis. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Avenue. According to police, a car struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead...
