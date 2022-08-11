ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

4d ago

Violence on the max? Well I know a sure fire way to stop this violence in its tracks! Limit my ability to carry more than ten rounds and try to take my gun away. Replace people like me with therapists that can ride the train all day to keep us all safe. Also let’s encourage the homeless to take refuge at the train stops. This will help with the violence as well because they can threaten us and take our belongings. And if we don’t have any belongings we can’t get robbed again. I think Gov. Brown is on to something here.

Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Major Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The Portland Police Bureau says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the motorcyclist on the ground,...
Oregon man gets federal prison time after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a man from Oregon was given a federal prison sentence for kidnapping and taking his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, to Rainier, Oregon. A Rainier resident named James Donald Cooley, 61, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison and...
E-bike stolen from Portland nonprofit working to clean up the streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to clean up trash around the Portland metro area is without an important tool after someone stole their e-bike. Ground Score says on Friday morning their coordinator went to open up their Northeast Portland office for the day and saw the door was pushed in.
Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
