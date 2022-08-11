Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
Nikki A.S.H. Wants To Win The Royal Rumble And Challenge For The SmackDown Women's Title
Nikki A.S.H. has her sights set on winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the gold. A.S.H. has already won the Raw Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, she wants to complete the set and win the SmackDown Women's Championship. In an interview with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Rivals Preview, Carmelo Hayes Shouts Out Hit Row, Latest SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. - WWE content will continue on A&E Network tomorrow with an episode of Biography about D-Generation X and an episode of WWE Rivals centered around Triple H and Mick Foley. You can see a preview for the latter in the video above.
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Deonna Purrazzo Praises NXT Tag Team, Hopes To See Two New Knockouts Form A Team
Deonna Purrazzo talks about the formation of VXT on IMPACT Wrestling television and gives some praise to an NXT women's tag team that has been broken through on NXT 2.0. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are VXT. now, on IMPACT TV, they have been given the opportunity to make an impact in the tag team division, similar to how they wanted to do when they were both in NXT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw And Smackdown After Summerslam
- AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari. - Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms. - Liv Morgan Interview & Women's Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan. - Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie...
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) And Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Appear At 'She-Hulk' Premiere
It was Boss Time at the "She-Hulk" premiere, as Sasha Banks and Naomi attended the event. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, reportedly due to creative frustrations. At the time, they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of the titles. The company pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop and reportedly removed them from the internal roster. Still, their status has been up in the air, especially in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement and the beginning of a new era.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
Damian Priest: The Judgment Day Wants To Face The Bloodline, We Need To Reach That Level
Damian Priest wants to see The Judgment Day face The Bloodline at some point. Priest is a founding member of the faction, which also includes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The stable has been wreaking havoc on WWE Raw in recent months while The Bloodline has been dominating both Raw and SmackDown. The latter stable features Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trio that collectively holds both world titles and both sets of tag team titles.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises Above 2 Million On 8/12
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.431 million viewers on August 12. The number is up from 1.983 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 2.611 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.251 million viewers.
AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0