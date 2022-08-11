ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to see time as slot receiver?

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Pollard posted career highs in rushing attempts (130), rushing yards (719), and yards-per-carry (5.5). Pollard was also a factor in the passing game, finishing with 39 catches for 337 yards while averaging 8.6 yards per reception.

However, despite the production, Pollard played just 35% of Dallas' offensive snaps last season.

While Pollard has earned more touches, he's still behind three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield pecking order.

Last season, Elliott rushed for over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career and was on the field for 66% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps.

The Cowboys have also experimented with using Elliott and Pollard in the backfield together during camp.

NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?

Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Is it too late for Deshaun Watson to 'accept' eight-game suspension, $5M fine?

It was initially recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six meaningful games over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The league responded to that ruling by asking appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to ban Watson for an entire year and make him immediately ineligible to participate even in preseason contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
Lane Kiffin had amazing quote about how Ole Miss found its punter

Ole Miss added a new punter last week, and head coach Lane Kiffin says they did not exactly recruit the young man the traditional way. The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday. After Pollock got some work during Saturday’s scrimmage, Kiffin was asked by a reporter if he had any information on the newcomer. He claimed he doesn’t know a whole lot about Pollock because Ole Miss found him when “he was at the frat house.”
OXFORD, MS
