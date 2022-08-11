Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to see time as slot receiver?

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Pollard posted career highs in rushing attempts (130), rushing yards (719), and yards-per-carry (5.5). Pollard was also a factor in the passing game, finishing with 39 catches for 337 yards while averaging 8.6 yards per reception.

However, despite the production, Pollard played just 35% of Dallas' offensive snaps last season.

While Pollard has earned more touches, he's still behind three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield pecking order.

Last season, Elliott rushed for over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career and was on the field for 66% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps.

The Cowboys have also experimented with using Elliott and Pollard in the backfield together during camp.