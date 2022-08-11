Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
UMC verified as Level 1 Trauma Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has been verified as a Level 1 Trauma center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee. This recognition means that UMC is the only hospital within 400 miles that provides the highest level of trauma care for adults and children.
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD turning courses into careers through expanding CTE programs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is preparing its students for the world after high school, through hands-on experience in Career and Technical Education courses. The district offers 33 different programs, consisting of 133 courses, for middle and high school students to choose from. Executive Director Amy Baker says those courses make up half of overall offerings at the high school level. While many of courses are provided on campuses across the district, a third - usually the more advanced courses - are held at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center.
fox34.com
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD earns B in 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in 2019 to an 87 in 2022, with campuses around the district showing significant improvement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years. Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
fox34.com
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.
fox34.com
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15. Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison. He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20. Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team. Sponsorship opportunities include:. $500...
fox34.com
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
fox34.com
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is now home to Allsup’s first concept convenience store, right across the street from Texas Tech University. It opens Tuesday morning, with a special design catered to college students. Near the corner of University and Broadway Avenue, the store features all of the chain’s...
fox34.com
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
fox34.com
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Antelopes enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as John Wright returns to lead the Bold Gold Antelopes. With a new coach comes a new look, but Post will look to continue to make the same noise and make the pigskin playoffs.
fox34.com
Texas Tech announces basketball non-conference schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 98th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Nov 7 with Northwestern State coming to Lubbock for the first of 13 non-conference regular season games that have now been officially announced. The non-conference schedule includes eight home games, a trip to...
Comments / 0