ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Letter from News Outlets, Allied Groups Urging U.S. Dept. of Justice to Protect Reporters from Anti-Abortion Legislation

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some organizations in the country now feel emboldened to suppress Constitutional rights, such as freedom of the press. We are writing to alert you to this campaign, the effects it will have on news organizations, and request your intervention to shield news organizations and reporters from such legislation that may be signed into law at the state level.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faithless Electors#Safeguards#Electoral System#Ohio Northern University
Washington Examiner

DOJ attacks pro-life states with bogus 'preemption' argument

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's Justice Department is twisting federal law to prevent states from legislating on the issue of abortion.]. The Biden administration is using a spurious legal argument to crack down on states limiting abortion. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Department...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy