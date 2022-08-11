Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach George Washington Law seminar after uproar
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not be teaching a course at George Washington University's law school after students protested his role with the school. An email announcing the decision was sent by Thomas' expected co-lecturer Gregory Maggs and obtained by Fox News Digital. "Unfortunately, I am writing with some...
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience...
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Says He's 'Still an Optimist' in First Appearance Since Retirement
On Saturday evening former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, made his first public appearance since retiring from America's highest court. He opened his speech to lawyers at the American Bar Association Conference in Chicago with a joke aimed at himself, "I've written 525 opinions — but why is the world such a mess?"
Mother Jones
Letter from News Outlets, Allied Groups Urging U.S. Dept. of Justice to Protect Reporters from Anti-Abortion Legislation
In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some organizations in the country now feel emboldened to suppress Constitutional rights, such as freedom of the press. We are writing to alert you to this campaign, the effects it will have on news organizations, and request your intervention to shield news organizations and reporters from such legislation that may be signed into law at the state level.
Washington Examiner
DOJ attacks pro-life states with bogus 'preemption' argument
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's Justice Department is twisting federal law to prevent states from legislating on the issue of abortion.]. The Biden administration is using a spurious legal argument to crack down on states limiting abortion. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Department...
Biden admin should use ‘all powers at its disposal’ to ensure abortion access, activists say
At a rally in Chicago’s Federal Plaza, pro-abortion activists said the Biden administration could still do more to protect access to abortion. Jay Becker, with Rise Up for Abortion Rights, said Biden could open federal land to abortion providers.
