In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some organizations in the country now feel emboldened to suppress Constitutional rights, such as freedom of the press. We are writing to alert you to this campaign, the effects it will have on news organizations, and request your intervention to shield news organizations and reporters from such legislation that may be signed into law at the state level.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO