Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County 95% contained Sunday
Crews on Sunday were close to fully containing the McKinney Fire, the largest fire in the North State this year. Firefighters had a containment line around 95% of the 60,392-acre fire Sunday. The blaze, which broke out July 29, is burning about 15 miles west of Yreka in Siskiyou County.
California farmworkers march to urge Newsom to sign voting rights bill: ‘We deserve this law’
Lourdes Cardenas has worked the fields in the San Joaquin Valley for more than 20 years. “I’ve worked in all the crops — grapes, cherries, peaches, nectarines. I’m marching because I want representation and to be respected,” she said. The respect she and other farmworkers seek is not only from their employers, but also from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
