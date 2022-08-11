ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, MS

Vicksburg Post

Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

﻿Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Monday, August 15. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting roommate in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly shot his roommate during a fight. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 14 just before 8:00 p.m. at the Tidwater Subdivision in Madison. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Other officers […]
MADISON, MS
umc.edu

Police behavior response team brings added security, calming presence to hospital

The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team piloted in February was so successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations that it has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture with double the number of officers. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic alarms and disruptive patient...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
PEARL, MS

