Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WLBT
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
MS Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics takes stand against firearm negligence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a stand against gun negligence. The group said firearm-related injuries have risen 40% over the last four years in Mississippi. This includes a rise in firearm injuries among children 15 and younger. “Firearm deaths have...
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
WAPT
MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
WAPT
Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
“This is an ongoing state of emergency”: Jackson mayor provides update on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, neighbors said they are frustrated with not being able to safely use their running water. Jackson leaders said daily water sampling is still being conducted, but there’s no clear end to the boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said […]
WLBT
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have seen...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Monday, August 15. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron...
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
Man accused of shooting roommate in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly shot his roommate during a fight. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 14 just before 8:00 p.m. at the Tidwater Subdivision in Madison. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Other officers […]
umc.edu
Police behavior response team brings added security, calming presence to hospital
The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team piloted in February was so successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations that it has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture with double the number of officers. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic alarms and disruptive patient...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
WLBT
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
Comments / 0