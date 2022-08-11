ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janice Harris
3d ago

lord lord what these peoples thinking that's some one child mom lord strength this family pray up My condolences to her family

3
 

WLBT

Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
TERRY, MS
WAPT

﻿Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after being hit by train in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by a train. The incident happened around 5:15 Monday morning in Bentonia, but investigators believe the incident may have happened earlier in the morning. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said the identity of the victim has not been released. […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WTOK-TV

Bystander killed in police chase for 2nd time in 4 weeks

FLOWOOD, Miss (AP) — For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander has been killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. A person died Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
BRANDON, MS

