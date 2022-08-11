Read full article on original website
Elderly man dies in fall from Kilbourn Avenue Bridge downtown Milwaukee
An investigation is underway after a man died on the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee Monday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elderly man dead after Kilbourn Avenue bridge fall
MILWAUKEE - An elderly man visiting Milwaukee died Monday, Aug. 15 after he tried crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge downtown as it was rising. Police said the man, 77, lived in Providence, Rhode Island. One witness said she crossed the bridge with this man's wife only to turn around and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15. Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 83rd and Florist.
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." So, the restaurant's last day at its current location will be Sept. 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 79th and Courtland, 'neighbor dispute'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 40, was shot near 79th and Courtland Sunday morning, Aug. 14. Police said this stemmed from a "dispute between neighbors." The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard. A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m....
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee concrete drainage ditches; fencing installed along KK River
MILWAUKEE - In June, three people died after being swept away in a water-filled concrete drainage ditch. On Monday, Aug. 15, crews started fencing off the Kinnickinnic River, so it does not happen again. Milwaukee officials say the concrete channels you see around the city were designed in the 1960s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
WISN
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbutku, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Ten years since an African immigrant was shot and killed outside a Riverwest club, no arrests have been made. Abraham Assana's wife said she's no longer focused on finding the person who killed him. Abraham Assana would have wanted to spend a Sunday surrounded by family and friends.
