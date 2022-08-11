ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elderly man dead after Kilbourn Avenue bridge fall

MILWAUKEE - An elderly man visiting Milwaukee died Monday, Aug. 15 after he tried crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge downtown as it was rising. Police said the man, 77, lived in Providence, Rhode Island. One witness said she crossed the bridge with this man's wife only to turn around and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15. Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 83rd and Florist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." So, the restaurant's last day at its current location will be Sept. 11.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard. A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee concrete drainage ditches; fencing installed along KK River

MILWAUKEE - In June, three people died after being swept away in a water-filled concrete drainage ditch. On Monday, Aug. 15, crews started fencing off the Kinnickinnic River, so it does not happen again. Milwaukee officials say the concrete channels you see around the city were designed in the 1960s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

