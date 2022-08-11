ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Register Citizen

Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man killed during head-on crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
WINDHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot. Authorities said the owner of...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 20-year-old man found in car with gunshot wounds in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend after officers found the wounded man in a car, police said. Officers were dispatched to East Wolcott Avenue in the southern part of Windsor at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot in a car, police Capt. Andrew Power said.
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Say Impaired Driver Hit Trooper, Pedestrian, Police Cars in Mansfield

A Connecticut State Trooper who was helping a driver who had hit a deer in Mansfield was struck by a woman who is accused of being under the influence late Monday night. According to troopers, a vehicle struck a deer at the intersection of Stafford Road and Route 44 around 11:45 p.m. and called police for help.
COLUMBIA, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Plainfield man arrested on drug charges

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested on drug charges Saturday night. An officer saw two narcotics users in Lions Park near the Plainfield Town Hall, police said. The officer believed there was illegal drug activity happening in the park. Authorities said the officer approached one of...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT

