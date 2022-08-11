ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Alfred Wainwright’s coast-to-coast walk to be made National Trail

By Mark Brown North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hmu7W_0hE1Se9w00
Hiker with rucksack walking next to Angle Tarn Photograph: David Forster/Alamy

Alfred Wainwright ’s coast-to-coast walk, which meanders through the often spectacular countryside of three of England’s national parks, is to be made a National Trail.

The 197-mile route from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire is one of the UK’s post popular long-distance routes, taking in lakes, mountains, moors, bogs, medieval castles, ancient ruins and a good number of pubs.

Wainwright, a writer and “fellwanderer” who remains a God-like figure to walkers in the Lake District, devised the route and published it in his guidebook Coast to Coast in 1973.

Despite its unofficial status, the path is walked in its entirety by about 6,000 people every year generating an estimated £7m for local economies.

On Friday Natural England announced it would become a government-designated National Trail, joining 16 others in England and Wales, including Hadrian’s Wall Path , Glyndŵr’s Way and the Pennine Way , the first official trail, which opened in 1965.

The announcement comes with a commitment of £5.6m to upgrade the route and make it more accessible.

The broadcaster Eric Robson, who chairs the Wainwright Society , said it had long been one of the society’s ambitions to get National Trail designation for the walk.

It was the starting point of something bigger for a route that helps support businesses and jobs in some of the most sparsely populated rural communities, he said.

“This is a very exciting and important step and we look forward to working with partners along the route to establish the coast-to-coast walk as one of the UK’s great National Trails.”

Interactive

The TV presenter Julia Bradbury also welcomed the news. “Having walked the walk (and talked the talk) and promoted its virtues on TV and in print, I know exactly why it is one of the great Alfred Wainwright’s most popular routes. Taking in the magical Lake District, to the heights of the peaks and the rolling landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and Moors – it is just stunning.”

Wainwright pieced together the trail using existing footpaths, bridle ways and minor roads.

It takes most people a fortnight to complete and traditionally begins in St Bees, where people should get their boots wet and collect a pebble to carry on their quest.

In the Lake District it takes in Ennerdale Water, where Bill Clinton says he proposed to Hillary , Angle Tarn and Haweswater. Once over the M6 , walkers are soon in the rolling hills and fields of the Yorkshire Dales passing through Ravenseat, of TV Our Yorkshire Farm fame, and the village of Keld. Then it’s the wild North Yorkshire moors finishing off in Robin Hood’s Bay where people can finally throw their pebble in the sea.

Related: I hated walking for 20 years, now I’m aiming to climb all 214 Lake District peaks

The trail status means the route will get investment, which helps make the path more accessible for people of different abilities, Natural England said, by removing stiles and replacing them with gates, for example.

The signage and path structures will be made more consistent and circular paths will be introduced for people who want shorter walks.

Natural England said enhancements would be made over the next three years with the upgraded path expected to open in 2025.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England , said: “The way we will now develop the coast to coast into a National Trail is a turning point for national trail development as it will be the first national trail where delivery of the social and economic benefits for users and communities will be built in from the start.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Bradbury
Person
Alfred Wainwright
Person
Hadrian
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#North Yorkshire#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Outdoor#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#St Bees#Uk#National Trail#Hiker#Hadrian S Wall Path
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Independent

‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery

British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Provide shade, make compost and leave the weeds: six ways to heatproof your garden

Extreme weather isn’t going away – so it’s time to change how you care for your green space. Our gardening expert explains how. Gardens often act as a middle ground between our built-up, manufactured indoor lives and the world outside. The garden, whether it is a few pots, an allotment or something much larger, is a tiny slice of the rest of the ecology of our globe – and it teaches us about the gossamer threads that hold these things together.
GARDENING
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy