HS football preview, 2022: N.J.’s Top 10 linebackers & other hard hitters to watch
Not every linebacker listed below can aspire to be exactly like Pro Football Hall of Famers and fellow New Jerseyans Dave Robinson of Moorestown or Andre Tippett of Newark Barringer, simply because they are not now and likely never will see their frames fill out to be roughly 6-3, 235.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
Duke, North Carolina commits to play side-by-side this season at Roselle Catholic
Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players will play side-by-side in New Jersey this coming season. Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako recently transferred to Roselle Catholic, where he will team up with North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher on one of the most loaded teams in the state -- and the nation.
High School football preview: What’s new in 2022 as N.J. takes a big step?
This is the year many in the New Jersey high school football community have been waiting for. New Jersey will finally play down to a public-school state champion, a step which has been a long time coming.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Five hurt in Jersey Shore boat crash, officials say
Five people were injured Sunday night after a boat ran aground in the in Barnegat Bay off Toms River and passengers were thrown from the vessel, officials said . Eight people were on the boat before it crashed Middle Sedge Island at about 9 p.m., State Police said. All were...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say
A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Forgotten N.J. safari park becomes trekking and biking destination for locals
As a kid growing up in Ringwood Borough, Gwen Marquardt knew that Warner Bros.’ “Jungle Habitat” theme park was the place to see wild carnivores and herbivores of all sizes in the 1970s. “It was just a really cool place I liked to visit, because I liked...
N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund is shutting down after $65M in COVID grants
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), founded by First Lady Tammy Murphy to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable,” is winding down, NJ Advance Media has learned. The fund pulled in big money — $65.3 million — since...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
midjersey.news
August 13, 2022
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:30 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to Lalor Street near Fitzrandolf Avenue for a serious motor vehicle crash with extrication. First arriving firefighters confirmed one person was trapped and had to use extrication equipment to remove the person from the vehicle. It was unclear how severe the injuries were or how many total were injured in the crash. Trenton Fire Department also received a call for the crash and responded to the scene. Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time. Please check back for updates as they become available.
A father’s pain. A relentless crisis. ‘Dopesick’ author chronicles a N.J. man’s tragedy in new book.
The teenager was found dead in his bed. That was the night in 2001 when Ed Bisch learned what OxyContin was and the harm it could do. The night he lost his 18-year-old son. “I had my head down at the kitchen table crying, and the police sergeant came in and said, ‘OxyContin. Kids are dying left and right on this,’” Bisch told NJ Advance Media last week. “I popped up and said, ‘What? I read the newspaper every day and watch the news at night, and how the hell did I not hear about this?’”
NJ.com
NJ
