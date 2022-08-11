ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Duke, North Carolina commits to play side-by-side this season at Roselle Catholic

Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players will play side-by-side in New Jersey this coming season. Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako recently transferred to Roselle Catholic, where he will team up with North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher on one of the most loaded teams in the state -- and the nation.
ROSELLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
RESTAURANTS
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
midjersey.news

August 13, 2022

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:30 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to Lalor Street near Fitzrandolf Avenue for a serious motor vehicle crash with extrication. First arriving firefighters confirmed one person was trapped and had to use extrication equipment to remove the person from the vehicle. It was unclear how severe the injuries were or how many total were injured in the crash. Trenton Fire Department also received a call for the crash and responded to the scene. Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time. Please check back for updates as they become available.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

A father’s pain. A relentless crisis. ‘Dopesick’ author chronicles a N.J. man’s tragedy in new book.

The teenager was found dead in his bed. That was the night in 2001 when Ed Bisch learned what OxyContin was and the harm it could do. The night he lost his 18-year-old son. “I had my head down at the kitchen table crying, and the police sergeant came in and said, ‘OxyContin. Kids are dying left and right on this,’” Bisch told NJ Advance Media last week. “I popped up and said, ‘What? I read the newspaper every day and watch the news at night, and how the hell did I not hear about this?’”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NJ.com

