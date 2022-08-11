ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suring grad named to NABC Honors Court

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
RIPON, Wis.—Suring’s Ryan Mahoney is one of six Ripon College men’s basketball players that have been named to the 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.

The Honors Court recognizes male student-athletes from across every division in the NCAA, as well as the NAIA, for their excellence in the classroom over the past season.

To receive recognition, a student-athlete must be an academic junior or senior varsity player with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher.

Mahoney, who graduated this year from Ripon with a Major in Exercise Science (Human Performance), played guard for the Red Hawks and averaged two points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game for his four-year career.

He was also a member of Ripon’s 2020 Midwest Conference Tournament championship-winning squad and the 2022 Midwest Conference champions. The Red Hawks also made the NCAA Division III tournament in 2020.

Mahoney is joined on the Honors Court by David De Valk of Appleton, Drew Jorgenson of Fond du Lac, Jack Brady of Brookfield, Justin Bartol of Berlin and Ryan Steffes of St. Cloud, Wis.

In addition, the Red Hawks earned the NABC’s Team Academic Excellence Award, which requires a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

“Achieving a balance in your academic and athletic pursuits at Ripon College is something we take great pride in,” said Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball Coach Ryan Kane. “What is remarkable about this group’s achievement is that we did it at a high level while capturing a conference championship for the first time in 23 years and not sacrificing that balance.”

Mahoney is a 2018 graduate of Suring High School. He is the son of James and Karen Mahoney.

