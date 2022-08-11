Phoenix man faces attempted 1st-degree murder charges in state trooper shooting

A 37-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that involved three state troopers.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Challenger on Interstate 10 near Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to DPS officials.

“The Dodge Challenger continued south on I-17, exiting at Grant Street and striking a concrete divider,” the agency stated in a release. “The suspect driver fled on foot, shot at the trooper, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect fired rounds at a second and third trooper in the area.”

Arizona DPS SWAT and on-scene troopers took the suspect into custody near 22nd Avenue and Hadley Street, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton of Phoenix was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Attempted first degree murder (3 counts)

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (3 counts)

One trooper sustained minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing, DPS officials said.