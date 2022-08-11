ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man faces attempted 1st-degree murder charges in state trooper shooting

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh5qv_0hE1SH3L00

A 37-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that involved three state troopers.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Challenger on Interstate 10 near Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to DPS officials.

“The Dodge Challenger continued south on I-17, exiting at Grant Street and striking a concrete divider,” the agency stated in a release. “The suspect driver fled on foot, shot at the trooper, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect fired rounds at a second and third trooper in the area.”

Arizona DPS SWAT and on-scene troopers took the suspect into custody near 22nd Avenue and Hadley Street, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton of Phoenix was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including:

  • Attempted first degree murder (3 counts)
  • Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (3 counts)

One trooper sustained minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing, DPS officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#State Trooper#Violent Crime#Dps
AZFamily

Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday. According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett, with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the teen as 15-year-old Elias Longeria.
GUADALUPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy