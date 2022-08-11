Read full article on original website
5150′ Festival returning to Casper on Saturday; Ian Munsick set as headliner
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5150′ Festival will return to Casper from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20 at David Street Station. The afternoon will feature live music, with headliner Ian Munsick set to take the stage on Saturday evening. “We are excited to feature our headlining act,...
oilcity.news
Meet the dancers and judges of the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper
Blast into the past by attending the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper – Through the Decades benefiting Mercer Family Resource Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a Through the Decades theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! Enjoy cruising back through time and be sure to vote for your favorite dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2022.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps to perform in World Championship Finals Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will be performing in the Drum Corps International World Championship Finals on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. Mountain Time). The show will take place in Indianapolis, but will also be streamed live on FloMarching. “One more time....
LISTEN: Meteor Headed For Utah Creates Resounding BOOM Over WY
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something broke the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
oilcity.news
The Void owners hoping to open new Casper dance club for adults; asking city to change bottling club rules
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of The Void, a downtown venue catering to teenagers and young adults, are hoping to open a second venue downtown that would be a place for adults to enjoy dancing, DJ sets and other activities. The name for the new venue has not been...
oilcity.news
Riverfest celebrating 30 years in Casper with ‘Great Duck Derby,’ new microbrew competition and more Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust is inviting the community to celebrate Riverfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Riverfest is a celebration of all things trails and held its first event in 1992, Angela Emery,...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party
On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Huss, Wagner
Jon Huss, 64, of Casper, a mountaineer and immigration lawyer, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a long illness. Jon summitted Denali in Alaska, Aconcagua in Argentina, and Elbrus in Russia, as well as many smaller peaks. He only rarely hired guides. He spoke excellent Spanish and a little Russian, and made his way on his own with a few chosen companions.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Robert (Bob) Lawrence Sweet Jr.
Robert (Bob) Lawrence Sweet Jr. 54 of Glenrock Wyoming passed away suddenly Friday August 5, 2022. Memorial service will be at later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue. Bob was born at Willingboro, New Jersey on August 26, 1967. He grew up...
Casper Videographer Captures Incredible Time-Lapse Video of Lightning Storm
Casper was awarded a light show courtesy of Mother Nature on Thursday (with an encore presentation on Friday!) and anybody with a cellphone captured as much footage as they could. The photos and videos that found their way to the internet were fine (including the video captured by yours truly),...
oilcity.news
Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released hunting forecasts for regions across the state with big and small game seasons approaching. In the Casper Region, the elk hunting season appears promising. “In recent years elk harvest has approached or exceeded record levels in many...
oilcity.news
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police Release more details concerning August 13 high speed chase
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - During the early morning hours of Friday, August 12th, 2022, Casper Police Department Officers responded to a robbery at 1510 Centennial Court – Loaf and Jug. During the initial investigation, it was learned a male had entered the store and demanded money from the...
oilcity.news
Casper cooler this week; monsoonal storms could return to Wyoming Friday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect somewhat cooler temperatures this week after topping 100 degrees last Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week, starting with a high near 84 degrees in Casper...
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
oilcity.news
National average gas price under $4; Natrona County sees $3.35 average
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for a ninth consecutive week to $3.92 per gallon, down 9.9 cents from a week ago, according to price tracker GasBuddy. GasBuddy data, compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, shows the national...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
oilcity.news
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
oilcity.news
Longtime Casper firefighter retires, sworn in as Sheriff deputy days later
CASPER, Wyo. – Patrick McJunkin retired as Captain of Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years this month. Retirement didn’t last long for McJunkin. On Monday he was one of three people sworn in as deputies by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Please join us in welcoming your newest...
