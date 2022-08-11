Blast into the past by attending the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper – Through the Decades benefiting Mercer Family Resource Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a Through the Decades theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! Enjoy cruising back through time and be sure to vote for your favorite dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2022.

