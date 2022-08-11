Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Final MS-13 member sentenced in deadly, gang-related, ambush shooting of 16-year-old, DA says
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The last suspected MS-13 gang member believed to have been involved in the ambush murder of a 16-year-old back in 2016 has been sentenced, documents state. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office, Daniel Arturo Orellana, who was 20 at the time of...
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of hitting man on scooter charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities say
GALVESTON – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting and killing a man while the man was operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police. Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said his bond was denied. According to investigators, the crash occurred...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect involved in chase killed in crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect who was reportedly involved in a pursuit with officers from the Houston Police Department has died after a crash in northwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they attempted to stop a driver that was suspected of driving while drunk around 1:22 a.m. in the...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A 15-year-old was reportedly shot and killed during a driveby shooting in northeast Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Brewster Street near Liberty just before 6 p.m. Police say they found the teen suffering from a...
Click2Houston.com
Student charged with arson after fire incident prompts evacuations from University of Houston lofts, officials say
HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a small...
Click2Houston.com
‘People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts’: Judge denies bail bond company’s request to block 10% minimum rule, officials say
HOUSTON – A Harris County judge has denied a bail bond company’s request to block the 10% minimum premium rule, which was passed by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Monday. This is the second court that has upheld the rule’s...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
Click2Houston.com
Shoplifting suspect shot by deputy after ramming into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee in Pearland, BCSO says
PEARLAND, Texas – A man who was reportedly caught shoplifting was shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about the suspect who was allegedly stealing from a Target inside the Silver Lake Shopping Center around 10:48 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shoots man, injures bouncer outside of nightclub in Washington Corridor area, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot a man and injured a bouncer outside of a nightclub in the Washington Corridor area Monday. Police were called to the 5000 block of Washington Avenue for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Alderson around 9:10 p.m. According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Click2Houston.com
Body believed to be missing 72-year-old woman found at Chambers County canal, authorities say
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body Sunday afternoon that they believe is the missing 72-year-old woman, Bettye Robinson. According to authorities, the body was found in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac. Robinson was reported missing on August 13 and was last seen leaving her...
Click2Houston.com
Hindus ask for Diwali holiday in all Fort Bend County school districts
HOUSTON – Hindus have asked that all six Fort Bend County school districts close to celebrate its most popular festival Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24 this year. Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, released a statement in Nevada, saying it is not fair that Hindu pupils in the public schools of Fort Bend County had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.
Click2Houston.com
Spencer Solves It: Huge team project as we build and deliver bikes to kids in need
HOUSTON – There’s a special edition of Spencer Solves It is in the works: A massive project where volunteers will help build and distribute bikes for a community in need. Why are we building bikes for kids from Afghanistan?. You may remember the fall of Kabul in August...
Click2Houston.com
1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A 1-year-old has died after police said the child was hit by a vehicle in west Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a 1-year-old that was accidentally hit by a vehicle at an apartment complex located at 2777 Woodland Park Dr. around 1:13 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
