How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?
BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
Boise gas prices continue to drop, according to GasBuddy report
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to trend down nationally and across the gem state for both regular and diesel gas. Gas costs are deterring some drivers from their regular habits in Idaho and across the nation, as they struggle with the high fill-up costs. "There's a bit of...
Western Idaho Fair sets up avian flu precautions prior to competitions
BOISE, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair (WIF) is putting a few precautions in place as a response to concerns surrounding the avian flu outbreak earlier this year throughout Idaho. The fair opens its gates August 19. They expect to see around 150 birds enter for competitions, according to...
Lucky Peak seasonal drawdown begins Sunday
BOISE, Idaho — One of the unofficial signs that summer is coming to an end in the Treasure Valley is here - the seasonal drawdown of Lucky Peak Reservoir. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation will begin lowering the lake's elevation. The gradual drawdown drops Lucky Peak's water by 1 to 3 feet each day.
What farmers markets mean to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Farmers' Markets are important for many reasons. "Farmers’ Markets contribute so much to the quality of life in Idaho. Not just health and wellness but building communities and supporting local economy,” said Dawn Larzelier, marketing specialist for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
New St. Luke's partnership will help 500 kids in need of clothing
BOISE, Idaho — A new partnership will help vulnerable children in the Treasure Valley community stay clothed. St. Luke's Cares Clinic and the Assistance League of Boise teamed up to provide children with essential items like shirts, pants, shoes and more. St. Luke's Care Clinics help children who are...
Idaho gas prices: what you pay varies widely from county to county
BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped below $4 Thursday morning. National headlines tout prices that haven't been that low since March, but drivers stopping to fuel up in Idaho -- especially the southern part of the state -- remain hard-pressed to find prices that low today.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
Idaho health care providers receive federal funding for rural communities
BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is funding rural health care in Idaho. Altogether, five health care providers received over $3.5 million to improve health care access in various communities around the state. 37 states are getting money through the American Rescue Plan Act, which the United States Congress...
US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland, Oregon-based...
USDA invests $3.5 million into rural Idaho health care facilities
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is receiving more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in five rural communities in the Gem State, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Thursday. The USDA announced it was awarding $74 million in grants to...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
New report shows Idaho declining in mental health and education for children
BOISE, Idaho — A new report shows Idaho ranked among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but saw a rise in anxiety and depression rates among children and lower performance in education. The 2022 Kids Count rankings are compiled using data from the...
'Electric vehicles are the future.' But how fast will Idaho adopt them?
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In 2015, Idahoans registered 139 electric vehicles. In 2021, that number was up to 2,990 vehicles, a 2,000% increase, according to data from the Idaho Department of Transportation. As the climate warms and gas prices increase dramatically, Idaho...
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Idaho doctors form coalition to revise state abortion law
IDAHO, USA — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care this summer. More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom...
Idaho Supreme Court lifts stay on both abortion trigger law, SB 1309
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Supreme Court has issued its decision in two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood over Idaho abortion laws, opting to lift the current stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue for minimum damages of $20,000; and not to issue any stay on Idaho's "trigger" law, now set to take effect Aug. 25, which will make all abortions, at any stage of gestation, felonies except for three narrow exceptions.
East Idaho Sheriff's Deputy shares importance of school buses safety
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — As students head back to school, roads in the Treasure Valley are going to have a lot more yellow school buses on them. Law enforcement is urging drivers to remember to stop on both sides of the road when they see a school bus pulled over with its stop hand raised and red lights flashing.
