Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
abc12.com
Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend. Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont,...
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
abc12.com
Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business. The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles. Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Millington church cancels childcare services after driver crashes car into building
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Pastors are still processing after a car crash late Sunday night left a gaping hole in one Millington Church. St. Paul Lutheran Church is also a school- and the wall that came down belonged to the computer lab, but that's not the only service affected by the crash.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan
Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
abc12.com
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
abc12.com
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities posted a boil-water advisory for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County on Saturday. It carries treated water from...
Comments / 0