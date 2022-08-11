ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
abc12.com

Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend. Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont,...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business. The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles. Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clio, MI
City
Fenton, MI
Flint, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Fenton, MI
Cars
City
Flint, MI
City
Davison, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tune Up#Vehicle Shows#The Bricks Tune Up Week#Chevrolet#Mt Morris
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
MIDLAND, MI
100.7 WITL

Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan

Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
MIDLAND, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
abc12.com

Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
99.1 WFMK

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities posted a boil-water advisory for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County on Saturday. It carries treated water from...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy