Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
Filing extended for some local district seats
Yes, there will be an election for all four new by-trustee area seats on the school board for Tehachapi Unified School District. But the fact that incumbents for seats on some local special district boards hadn’t filed by last Friday, Aug. 12, means that the deadline for those seats has been extended to Aug. 17 (allowing qualified candidates who are not incumbents extra time to file).
Tehechapi News
Board of Supervisors approves Mojave Inland Port request
On Aug. 9, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a request from Pioneer Partners 200, LLC to designate the Mojave Inland Port to support goods movement from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Adjacent to the intersection of highways 14 and 58, the Mojave Air and Space...
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — 60 new cases in 93561; Kern in medium transmission range
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained at medium last week, having dropped from high the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored...
Tehechapi News
Court hearings coming up in Tehachapi homicide cases
Hearings on two court cases involving the deaths of Tehachapi residents are on calendar this month, according to Kern County Superior Court records. A readiness hearing has been set for Aug. 19 and a jury trial for Aug. 29 for Wendy Elizabeth Howard, a suspect in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehechapi News
Salute to emergency services at ‘Plane Crazy’ event Aug. 20
A salute to emergency services and first responders is the program for this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday on Aug. 20 at the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field. Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly event sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free admission to historic displays at MASP.
Tehechapi News
‘A Mountain Homecoming’: Pet parade kicks off events for 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are just days away from the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. And one traditional event was held Saturday. A small group turned out for the children’s pet parade, sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers. Teri Kahn explained that this was the first attempt at holding the event since the pandemic.
Tehechapi News
A party with a purpose, Cheers to Charity celebrates 8th year
Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose, Cheers to Charity, celebrated its 8th year on Saturday with a huge crowd at Tehachapi’s Aviator Park, according to founder Mary Beth Garrison. The annual night on the town showcases area restaurants, breweries and wineries in a celebration of good friends and...
Comments / 0