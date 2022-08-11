Yes, there will be an election for all four new by-trustee area seats on the school board for Tehachapi Unified School District. But the fact that incumbents for seats on some local special district boards hadn’t filed by last Friday, Aug. 12, means that the deadline for those seats has been extended to Aug. 17 (allowing qualified candidates who are not incumbents extra time to file).

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO