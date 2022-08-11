ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

By Donald Bell
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.

Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game.

Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet.

"The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said.

Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?

"I would play Sunday morning baseball on two different teams -- Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon, I would pitch in the morning and pitch in the afternoon. So it builds up. Plus, I will catch and then I will pitch. Or I will pitch or catch in a doubleheader," he said.

When he's not pitching, he works five days a week making cinder blocks. His shift starts at 3 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

"I actually don't go to the gym, to be honest. I actually don't run. I'm on my feet 12 hours -- 11, 12 hours a day. That's my exercise right there," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is a father and a grandfather but somehow he continues to beat father time.

