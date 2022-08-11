Read full article on original website
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
Farmers reaping benefits from recent rains
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following recent downpours. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, rains in the last few weeks “comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.”
Ark. police search for woman accused of murder in Missouri
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.
Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop at least 30 feet behind a stopped school bus. This law applies to drivers in all directions. It applies to roads, streets or highways open to the general public. The driver is not allowed to start up or attempt to pass again until the...
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Missouri marijuana legalization amendment find some detractors among cannabis advocates
There are some people who have been fighting for this kind of outcome that say the measure being put in front of voters is going about it the wrong way.
Aug 16: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances increase Tuesday as a disturbance moves through with northwest flow. The first round is expected this morning as it clips parts of Region 8. Southeast Missouri, the Bootheel, and a few of our northeast Arkansas counties have the best chance for rain at first.
Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
