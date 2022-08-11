ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Thayer, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Farmers reaping benefits from recent rains

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following recent downpours. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, rains in the last few weeks “comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.”
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Ark. police search for woman accused of murder in Missouri

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.
PEA RIDGE, AR
FOX2Now

Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers
Q985

This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois

Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Aug 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances increase Tuesday as a disturbance moves through with northwest flow. The first round is expected this morning as it clips parts of Region 8. Southeast Missouri, the Bootheel, and a few of our northeast Arkansas counties have the best chance for rain at first.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy