ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Galveston, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Police Sergeant#Galveston City Council
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
KHOU

Why are some cities considered heat islands?

HOUSTON — Why are some cities like Houston considered “heat islands?" According to the EPA, heat islands are cities that have higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas. It’s probably not a huge shock that the city of Houston is considered a heat island. In 2020, the city...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy