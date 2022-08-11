Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with death of Galveston scooter rider
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police. A day later, Galveston police said a 35-year-old Cuban national had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly crash. What happened.
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
Man on scooter dies after being struck by car that ran stop sign, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police. The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at an intersection on Avenue U, which is near the intersection of 53rd Street and Seawall Boulevard.
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
Dozens gather to honor 4 people killed after police say an SUV crashed into a golf cart in Galveston
HOUSTON — Dozens came out Saturday to remember the four people killed in a crash last week in Galveston. Investigators say a driver in an SUV ran a stop sign hitting a golf cart. He was arrested and is facing intoxication manslaughter charges. People came from all over to...
KHOU
Raw aerials: Firefighters battle large 2-alarm fire in Alief area
Houston firefighters are working to bring a big fire under control at a complex in the Alief area. The flames have spread to multiple units.
High-speed chase ends with car slamming into pole, killing the driver, police say
HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash in north Houston early Tuesday, according to police. This chase ended just before 1:30 a.m. on West Montgomery Road right off Ella Boulevard. Houston police said the chase started when officers spotted a red car driving with no headlights...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in east Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 53-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened just after 9 p.m. on Alderson Street near Beltway 8. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a dark-colored...
Infant boy dies after being struck by car in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car early Monday morning in west Houston, according to police. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Woodland Park Drive. Houston police said a 33-year-old man in a white Alfa Romeo Stelvio was driving away after a...
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
Why are some cities considered heat islands?
HOUSTON — Why are some cities like Houston considered “heat islands?" According to the EPA, heat islands are cities that have higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas. It’s probably not a huge shock that the city of Houston is considered a heat island. In 2020, the city...
At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Man convicted in Houston mass murders won't be considered for medical parole, TDCJ says
HOUSTON — Families of the Houston mass murders from the 1970s no longer have to worry about the early release of the man convicted of killing them -- at least now right now. Elmer Wayne Henley is the only one involved in the murders who's still alive. Henley, now...
Houston school district rankings: Best schools in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
KHOU
These Houston-area school districts still haven't spent state's grant money for security upgrades
HOUSTON — As students return to class this fall, school safety is top of mind. Houston Independent School District's Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. sat down to talk to KHOU 11 News about the security upgrades the district has made and he shared the question he gets the most from parents.
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of Heart on Washington Ave., near the Shepherd Drive intersection. Police said the victim...
ALL CLEAR: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 'suspicious item' outside N Harris Co. Walmart deemed safe
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out. Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public. The...
East Harris Co. apartment complex residents weighing legal options over 'inhumane' living conditions
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Renters in one east Harris County apartment complex are weighing their legal options over what community activists are calling “inhumane” living conditions. They say renters at the City Crossing apartment complex have been dealing with mold, no air conditioning, and rodents. Activists said...
UH student charged with arson after he allegedly started fire at campus dorm, police say
HOUSTON — A University of Houston student was arrested after he was accused of intentionally starting a fire at University Lofts Monday night, according to UH police. The student, whose name has not been released, faces an arson charge in connection to the incident. UH police said the fire...
KHOU
